Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.85.

TDOC opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

