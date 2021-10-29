Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

