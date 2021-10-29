Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

TGP opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

