Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.83.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$35.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.86. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.24 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

