Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.83.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$35.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.86. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.24 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

