TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 14,790.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953,826 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.