TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank cut TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

TeamViewer stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 48,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

