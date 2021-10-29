Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 715 ($9.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £940.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 779.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 756.81.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

