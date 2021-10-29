Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Team in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Team stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Team has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $77.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 417.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Team by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

