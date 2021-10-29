TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $149.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of TEL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.10. 4,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

