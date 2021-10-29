TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,565,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

