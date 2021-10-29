TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
TDK Company Profile
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
