TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTDKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

