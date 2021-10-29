TD Securities Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCW. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$890.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.89.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

