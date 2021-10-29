Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $57.54. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 110 shares.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

