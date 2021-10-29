TaaS Trading Down 5.2% This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

