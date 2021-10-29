Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $57,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

