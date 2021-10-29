Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €122.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €121.10 ($142.47) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.