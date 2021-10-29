Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $37.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

