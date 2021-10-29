Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 85 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 92 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 79 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

