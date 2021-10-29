Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $106.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

SVNLY stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

