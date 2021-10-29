SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $710.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $264.60 and a 1-year high of $759.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

