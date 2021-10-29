SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB opened at $710.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.85. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $759.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.95.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.