Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 771,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 952,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $66.40 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

