Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

RDIV stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

