Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,902,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,501,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,437,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,388,000.

VOSOU opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.25.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

