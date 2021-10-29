SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuRo Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of SuRo Capital worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

