Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $39.17

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.17, but opened at $41.99. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 47,950 shares trading hands.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 127,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 317,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.