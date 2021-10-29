Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) traded up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.80. 12,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 863,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

