Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $9.06 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.5498 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.