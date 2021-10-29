Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.
SU has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.12.
SU stock opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.09.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
