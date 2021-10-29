Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.12.

SU stock opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

