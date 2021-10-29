Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

Shares of SU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,644. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,632,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 68,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 105.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

