Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $68.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.81.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $99,675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

