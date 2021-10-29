Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.31

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $14.55. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 31,540 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,434,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.