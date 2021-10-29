Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $268.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.