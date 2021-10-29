Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €84.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €84.00 ($98.82) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.17 ($101.38).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX opened at €73.55 ($86.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.