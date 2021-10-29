Strike (STRK) Market Cap Reaches $156.76 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $52.11 or 0.00085477 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $156.76 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,010.65 or 1.00081488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.01 or 0.07035672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,008,314 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

