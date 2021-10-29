Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SENR stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.