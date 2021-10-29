STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.57% of STORE Capital worth $333,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.93 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.