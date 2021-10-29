Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,175% compared to the average daily volume of 221 call options.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 160,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

