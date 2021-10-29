STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €36.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.66 ($49.01).

Shares of STM opened at €41.32 ($48.61) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.64.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

