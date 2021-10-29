STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €2.46 ($2.89) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €41.32 ($48.61). The stock had a trading volume of 5,038,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.64.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

