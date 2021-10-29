Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

SF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,970. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

