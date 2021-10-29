Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,793 Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ClearSign Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.64 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.93.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

