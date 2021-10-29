Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 700 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,727,000 after buying an additional 371,201 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 341,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS opened at $66.77 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

