Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

