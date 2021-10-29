Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,985 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,734 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.