Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of STC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,650. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

