Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $365,000 Position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. VanEck China Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

