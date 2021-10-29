Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

