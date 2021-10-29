Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,763,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RNP opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

