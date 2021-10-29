Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,682 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of Pro-Dex worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp acquired 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDEX opened at $25.38 on Friday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

